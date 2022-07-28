Large Stash Of Drugs Confiscated From Mizoram; Within Two Consecutive Days 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department within two consecutive days, has confiscated 25 kgs and 239 grams of Heroin and 35.9 kgs of Ganja from Aizawl and Mamit.

On the morning of July 28, 2022, the Excise and Narcotics Department at Dapchhuah in Mamit district recovered 2 kgs and 85 GM’s of Heroin from the possessions of – Prasenjit Das, Biswajit Debnath, Jayanta Das; all residents of Tripura.

Meanwhile, the security forces have also apprehended two offenders, hailing from Assam. They have been identified as – Haijal Ahmed and Abdul Muktadir.

Nearly, 35.9 kgs of Ganja at Dapchhuah, Mamit district from the possessions of Rammanlal Kaipeng, Isor Kaipeng and Kaulasiak Kaipeng – hailing from Tripura.

Besides, two vehicles – Tata Sumo and Tata Herrier, utilized for transporting the drugs have also been impounded.

On the evening of July 27, 2022, staffs of the Narcotics Department in Aizawl also recovered 154 grams of Heroin from the possessions of – Ngurthanzuali and Lalthakimi, both residents of Mizoram.

All the apprehended perpetrators have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985.