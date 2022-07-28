Manipur Assembly Discusses About Measures To Upgrade Health, Road Infrastructure 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Assembly today discussed about the implementation of various measures, significant for upgradation of health & road infrastructure across the northeastern state.

During the discussion, the Health & Family Welfare Minister – Dr Sapam Ranjan assured that the academic session of Churachandpur Medical College is expected to begin from 2022.

Replying to a query raised by the Congress leader – Surjakumar Okram, Ranjan asserted that the academic session of the first-ever Medical College along the hill areas of Manipur, will commence once the Letter of Permission (LoP) is been granted by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

He further mentioned that the construction works of required infrastructures is on the verge of completion, and installation of equipment are under progress. While, the recruitment of Professors might be completed by August this year.

Besides, the Minister of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) – L. Sushindro asserted that measures had been initiated to ease the water scarcity in Ukhrul town.

Replying to a query raised by the Naga People’s Front (NPF) legislator – Ram Muivah, the minister noted that for facilitating the scarcity of water during the lean season, Ukhrul PHE division has engaged water tankers to supply water to the public as well as government buildings, hospitals, and schools.

As part of long-term measures, hand pumps have been installed at 38 locations and pumping arrangement have been included in the ongoing water supply project at Ukhrul district headquarters under New Development Bank (NDB) funding.

The Minister of Water Resources – Awangbow Newmai has assured the House that construction works of the left and right canal of Dolai Thabi Project will be completed by December 2022.

“Compensation to 203 pattadars has been distributed and remaining compensation of 39 pattadars has also been deposited to Deputy Commissioner in Imphal East,” – he stated.

However, Govindas Konthoujam asserted that the total length of the State Highways in Manipur is 552.82 km and within this length, 163.10 km needs to be renovated/blacktopped at present. “Construction works of Imphal-Ukhrul (NH-202) will be completed by June 2023,” – he added.

Besides, measures have also been undertaken to ensure that Dhanamanjuri University into a full-fledged university.

The Minister – Basantakumar further stated that above the existing 600 teaching and non-teaching posts of the university, more posts are required and recruitment processes have also been started.