Manipur : BJP Supporters Torched Effigy Of Congress Leaders – Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury; Sonia Gandhi 

NET Web Desk

The Congress leader – Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s remarks on President Draupadi Murmu, has provoked massive protests across Manipur, where an effigy of Sonia Gandhi was torched today at the gates of the party’s headquarters.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members led by their president Barish Sharma, chanted slogans against Chowdhury’s derogatory remark; and assembled in front of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) office.

Addressing the mediapersons, Sharma asserted that “We strongly condemn the disrespect shown to newly elected President Draupadi.”

Chowdhury had referred to Murmu as ‘Rashtrapatni’. However, he later clarified the statement by adding that it was a “slip of tongue”, and alleged that BJP was making a “mountain out of a molehill” over the issue.

BJP supporters took-out a rally in Imphal to protest against Congress for its “anti-scheduled tribe and anti-woman notions” and burnt an effigy of Chowdhury, who is the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha.

“Congress has made a mockery of President Draupadi by calling her rastrapatni, instead of rastrapati which amounts to disrespect towards the woman society. Congress along with it president Sonia Gandhi should tender apology for mocking the highest post of the country,” – stated the Manipur BJP President, Sharda Devi.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Congress spokesperson – Kh Devabrata remarked that “Adhir Ranjan Choudhary has already said that the word Rastrapatni used by him was a slip of tongue. It was a genuine mistake on his part but BJP is blowing It out of proportion.”

He mentioned that the Manipur Congress “strongly condemns” the burning of the effigy of Sonia Gandhi by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

“BJP as the ruling party is indulging in activities of the opposition instead of focussing on running the government. This is very unfortunate,” he added.