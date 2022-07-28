Manipur CM Felicitates Bodybuilders – Solimla, Solan Jajo; For Earning Accolades During ’54th Asian Bodybuilding Sports Championship’ 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today felicitated the bodybuilders – Solimla Jajo & Solan Jajo at CM’s Secretariat in Imphal, for their remarkable performance during the recently-concluded ’54th Asian Bodybuilding Championship’ in Maldives.

Solimla Jajo of Kasom Khullen and Solan Jajo of Leishi village in Ukhrul District, were among the seven bodybuilders from Manipur who represented India during the championship, held at Maldives from July 15-21.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote “Felicitated Miss Solimla Jajo of Kasom Khullen who won the silver medal in the 165 cm category and Miss Solan Jajo of Leishi Village, Ukhrul district, who won fourth place at the 160 cm category, representing India at the 54th Asian Bodybuilding Championship. Well done girls.”

Its worthy to note that Solimla competed in the open junior women’s medal physique in the 165 cm category; while Solan competed in the 160 cm category. They are the first Tangkhul women athletes to win medals in the global fitness tournament.