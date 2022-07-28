Meghalaya Bags 1st Prize At ‘National Family Planning Summit 2022’   

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya has bagged the first prize at the National Family Planning Summit, 2022; organized by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, in New Delhi on July 27.

Lauding the team, the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma noted that Meghalaya had secured the first prize among all states for its exemplary performance in the expansion of the Antara Programme.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote “Meghalaya was awarded 1st prize for its exemplary performance in Expansion of Antara Program at the National FP Summit 2022 organized by @MoHFW_INDIA in New Delhi. Keep it up team Meghalaya!”