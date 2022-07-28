Meghalaya Government To Implement “Har Ghar Tiranga” Campaign Across Schools Under East Khasi Hills District

NET Web Desk

In order to invoke the feeling of patriotism and promote awareness of the National Flag amongst the student community, the Meghalaya Government will implement the campaign of “Flag at Every Home” from August 13-15, across all schools under East Khasi Hills District.

The District School Education Officer & District Project Coordinator of Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), East Khasi Hills District, Shillong has issued a set of instructions to all heads of schools.

According to the order, the schools have been asked to conduct awareness programme, during the school assembly about the National Flag; and the Teacher/Head Teacher have been directed to request their students for hoisting the Tricolour at their residences.

They will organize programme dedicated to National Flag and hoist the National Flag in the school from August 13-15.

Schools should share photographs on social media under hashtag #hargharjhanda and PIN A FLAG via https://harghartiranga.com and also mention the name of the School with Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) Code.

Besides, a special diary note/leaflet will be sent to all parents for participation.

“Arrange Parent Teacher meeting to inform and brief parents about the hoisting of the National Flag at every home from August 13-15. Participation of parents through signature campaign for creating awareness on the National Flag,” – informed an official statement.