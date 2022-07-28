Nagaland : Deputy CM – Y Patton Expresses Confidence In Seat-Sharing During 2023 Assembly Polls; Appeals For Unity 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister – Y. Patton, has welcomed the decision of the party Central leadership to continue with the pre-poll alliance of BJP and NDPP in the forthcoming general elections slated for 2023. Patton has on several occasions reiterated that the BJP-NDPP Alliance will complete its full term and even beyond.

The present Nagaland Legislative Assembly has been sailing together for about four and half years without any hindrances and with its equi-closeness policy, it has now become an opposition less government.

In any National party set-up, final decision solely rests upon the ‘High Command’, keeping in view the larger interest of the country and its prevailing situation. The Dy.CM has therefore expressed gratitude to the Central leadership, for their wisdom to let the alliance continue keeping in mind the regional context and National Interest.

DY.CM further appealed the legislators and BJP karyakartas not to be dismayed by the seat sharing adjustments, because it is done in the best interest of the people and a long term vision of the party.

“What sets apart the BJP as an organization is that, every BJP member is committed to serving the interest of the party and the people, so we all should give unflinching support to the alliance because it is coming back stronger and better than last time,” – he stated.

“Together we shall commit ourselves and strife to strengthen the BJP- NDPP alliance for the greater good of the people of our state setting aside selfish aspirations,” Patton further added.