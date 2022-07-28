Tripura BJP Demands Resignation Of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury; Over ‘Objectionable’ Comments Against President Murmu 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 28, 2022 : Squarely condemning the ‘objectionable’ comments made by the Congress national leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury against the newly elected President of India, Draupadi Murmu, hundreds of Pradesh BJP workers took out a protest to the streets and burnt effigies of Congress leaders here in Agartala city.

Notably, BJP committees of all the states have been protesting against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s remark on the new President. However, Chowdhury has reportedly sought apology for his statement describing it as a “slip of tongue”. Protesting vehemently against Chowdhury, BJP sought his resignation.

In Tripura also, massive protest has been staged in the capital city and burned the effigies of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Speaking on the issue, former Chief Minister of Tripura and MLA Biplab Kumar Deb said, “Even though, Congress party is being headed by a woman, how can he (Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury) could make such a ‘objectionable’ comment on a woman who assumed the charge of the country’s highest office recently. This comment had proved the attitude of the Congress party as anti-tribal, anti-woman and anti-people.”

Applauding the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, he said “Since 2014, women have been empowered in various ways. Even an indigenous woman was nominated for the highest position of the country.”

Castigating the party of ‘Parivarbaad’, Deb said “Congress party is against the development of common people. They are continuously looking out to befool the masses. The women of the country are well aware about the tricky mentality of the Congress party.”

Pradesh BJP General Secretary (Organization) Kishor Barman said “The people and the constitution of the country were deliberately insulted by the Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury. We assembled today protesting against unparliamentary comments against the President of India. We appeal to the Congress party for expelling him from the posts immediately in order to clear the stand of the party.”