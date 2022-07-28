World Hepatitis Day : Awareness Lecture Organized In Nagaland’s Noklak District; Raising Awareness On Precautionary Measures 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

Commemorating the ‘World Hepatitis Day’, the Shamator & Noklak Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ 7 Sector Assam Rifles/HQ Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) and in collaboration with the Holy Angels High School, today conducted an awareness lecture on Hepatitis at the Assam Rifles Conference Hall in Noklak.

This lecture was coordinated by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of 14 Assam Rifles – Dr Jacob Lalmalsom, who educated the students and faculties about : Types of hepatitis; Hepatitis A,B,C,D,E; Mode of transmission; Signs & Symptoms; Complications.

The CMO also laid emphasis on the preventive and precautionary measures on Hepatitis, including the vitality of timely vaccination.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Headmaster of Holy Angels High School – Mr Shiju; & all teachers and students conveyed their gratitude to 14 Assam Rifles for educating them on the ailment.