Arunachal Strives To Improve Digital Connectivity; 566 ‘Base Transceiver Stations’ To Be Commissioned By April 2023 

NET Web Desk

In an effort to enhance digital connectivity, the Arunachal Pradesh administration intends to commission nearly 566 Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs) across different locations by April 2023.

Addressing the second State Level Broadband Committee (SBC) meeting on National Broadband Mission and Bharat Net, the Chief Secretary (CS) of Arunachal Pradesh – Dharmendra emphasized on the urgent requirement to improve the state’s digital communication, particularly across outlying hamlets.

He mentioned that the BTSs would be commissioned under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) programme of the Ministry of Communications.

“The state government is committed to extend all possible support to the telecom service providers,” – asserted the CS.

He also urged the service providers to work closely with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the districts to resolve any problems that may come up when commissioning the projects, including those relating to site acquisition, power supply, and others.