Assam Cabinet Gives Green Nod To ‘Tourism Policy 2022’ 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved the ‘Tourism Policy 2022′; an effort to develop adequate infrastructure at tourist destinations, while taking into account of the ecological and cultural sensitivities.

During a meeting convened by the Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma, the policy was approved to create Special Tourism Zones (STZs) by promoting tea garden visits, wellness programmes and adventures, along with the existing wildlife and heritage circuit.

Addressing the mediapersons, the cabinet minister – Jayanta Malla Baruah noted that the government has set forth guidelines for the promotion and development of infrastructure in the estates.

It was decided that 50 tea gardens with iconic bungalows, adjacent to existing tourism routes would be identified for infrastructure development in Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The budget for 2022-23 has earmarked Rs 50 crore for promotion of tea tourism.

It also seeks to engage local people, both directly and indirectly, in various tourism endeavours, support development of home stays and focus on coordination between tourism and transportation sectors.

The cabinet has also approved the proposal for introduction of a dual medium of instruction from Classes 6 to 12 in state-run schools.

School authorities will be at liberty to introduce English without doing away with Assamese or any other vernacular language.

In an effort to promote gender equality, the Cabinet has accepted a plan for co-educational facilities in all state-run schools, with the exception of a few historically and traditionally significant girls’ schools.

Members of the cabinet also resolved to commemorate the death anniversary of Assam’s first CM Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi on August 5 as Lok Kalyan Divas.