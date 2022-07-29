Assam CM Launches ‘Pension Seva Kendra (PSK)’ To Streamline Pension Procedures 

NET Web Desk

In an effort to streamline the pension procedures, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today inaugurated the Pension Seva Kendras (PSKs) across districts.

The state government has authorized the district authorities, Head of Departments (HODs) and other competent authorities have been directed to begin the pension proposal procedures, within a year of an employee’s retirement.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the ‘Pension Seva Kendra (PSK)’ of Kamrup (Metro) set-up by AMTRON at the office of the District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO); Sarma noted that school teachers constitute the maximum numbers of pensioners.

In context with the matter, a decision has also been undertaken to unveil the PSKs at the district offices of the education department, which will offer services to the pensioners of other departments.

The scanning and uploading of Service Books will be done by PSK operators, who will forward these records to the HODs acting as the custodians of Service Book via the “Kritagyata Portal”.

Following proper compilation, it will be forwarded to the sanctioning authority i.e. Director of Pension and Accountant General for disbursement of the pension.

The initiative to establish the PSKs was a gesture of gratitude to the retired government employees; thereby ensuring a hassle-free and transparent pension process.

Sarma noted that the state administration is striving to eliminate manual file processing, and therefore, the state secretariat will be transformed into a paperless office from October 2, 2022.

The CM further informed that efforts are underway to enhance the PSK count from 27 to 35, in order to reach every districts of the state.

Meanwhile, the state government had approved the setting up of PSKs on October 28, 2021, in line with its commitment to improve the ease of living for citizens.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Happy to inaugurate Pension Seva Kendra (PSK) of Kamrup (M) set up by AMTRON at DEEO office, Guwahati to ease hardships of pensioners AMTRON has set up PSKs in 27 dists to facilitate scanning/uploading of Service Books & submission of pension proposals through Kritagyata Portal”

“PSK operators will scan & upload Service Books and forward correct Service Books & records to Heads of Offices functioning as custodians of Service Book through Kritagyata Portal. PSKs will help. Heads of Offices receive scanned copy of correct service book against each retiree. Retirees submit forms online in Kritagyata on getting SMS from Head of Offices if they desire. Retirees upload Digital Life Certificate through Jeevan Pramaan using registered Jeevan Pramaan device. Act as cyber cafe to help pensioners download PPO and other information.”