Assam Government Exploring Means For Judicious Utilization Of Forest Resources 

NET Web Desk

The Assam government is exploring means for judicious utilization of forest resources to add to the state’s revenue and thus augment its development.

According to an official release, the state administration is solely focusing on the use of technology, including drones and satellite imagery, to prevent encroachment of forest land.

During a meeting with the Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) of Environment and Forest Department, treasury officers and Additional Deputy Commissioners (revenue); the list of measures were thoroughly discussed.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote “Held a review meeting with DFOs of Territorial Divisions of Environment & Forest Dept, Treasury Officers & ADCs (Revenue) in presence of Cabinet colleague Shri @cmpatowary. Had a threadbare discussion on how to judiciously use forest resources to bolster State’s development.”

“Discussed use of drones in surveys & satellite images to conduct scientific monitoring to prevent forest encroachment. Plantation programmes were also reviewed. Advised construction of at least 5 fisheries in each Forest Division in a planned manner.” – he further added.

Meanwhile, the Assam CM has also placed emphasis on the preservation of forest resources and advised officials to prioritize their wise utilization in order to promote the state’s sustainable growth.

Sarma also reviewed an ongoing plantation programme being carried out across the state; and instructed the DFOs to take special care to ensure survival of the saplings after their plantation.