Centre Disbursed Rs 51 Crores For Over 11 Lakh PW&LM Beneficiaries; 1.12 Lakh Yet To Receive Benefits

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 29, 2022 : Following implementation of the centrally-sponsored ‘Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY)’ scheme in 2017, nearly Rs 50.637 crore has been disbursed for 11,17,432 women beneficiaries for the eight northeastern states.

Altogether, 12 lakh 29 thousand 360 women beneficiaries were enrolled from 8 NE states of India under PMMVY scheme from 2017-18 to 2021-22 and current financial year till July 15, 2022; as informed by a PIB press communique.

The Union Minister of Women and Child Development – Smriti Zubin Irani in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Friday said “Since inception of the Scheme, more than 2.89 crore Pregnant Women and Lactating Mothers (PW&LM) have been enrolled and Rs 11,217.39 crore has been disbursed as on July 15, 2022. PMMVY provides cash incentive of Rs. 5000/- directly to the bank/post office account of PW&LM.”

“In Arunachal Pradesh, 27,053 beneficiaries enrolled while 23,273 beneficiaries were paid and Rs 1,024 lakh has been disbursed. In Assam, 9,28,463 beneficiaries enrolled while 8,47,484 beneficiaries were paid and Rs 38,679 lakh has been disbursed. In Manipur, 58,036 beneficiaries enrolled while 51,865 beneficiaries were paid and Rs 2,479 lakh has been disbursed. In Meghalaya, 41,706 beneficiaries were enrolled while 38,730 beneficiaries were paid and Rs 1,656 lakh has been disbursed,” – the communique further reads.

“A total of 32,314 beneficiaries enrolled in Mizoram while 31,195 beneficiaries were paid and Rs 1,436 lakh has been disbursed. A total of 31,352 beneficiaries enrolled in Nagaland while 27,978 beneficiaries were paid and Rs 1,352 lakh has been disbursed. A total of 13,365 beneficiaries enrolled in Sikkim while 11,854 beneficiaries were paid and Rs 518 lakh has been disbursed. A total of 97,071 beneficiaries enrolled in Tripura while 85,053 beneficiaries were paid and Rs 3,493 lakh has been disbursed,” – added the communique.

Its worthy to note that more than 1 lakh PW&LM beneficiaries are yet to be paid.

Meanwhile, the central funds released during the last five years from 2017-18 to 2021-22 under PMMVY for the 8 northeastern states is Rs 530.69 crores.