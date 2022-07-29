COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Logs 82 New Cases; Active Caseload Mounts To 487 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh today registered 82 fresh new COVID-19 cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 65,680.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

Arunachal Pradesh remained COVID-19 free for the last couple of months. But, it has been witnessing a surge in fresh infections since July 1; informed the State Surveillance Officer – Dr Lobsang Jampa.

The Capital Complex Region comprising, Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 79, followed by Namsai at 59, East Siang (44), Changlang (38), Lohit and Lower Subansiri with 34 cases each.

It currently have 487 active cases, while 64,897 people have recovered from the disease so far. Therefore, the recovery rate currently stands at 98.81 per cent. A total of 12,82,137 samples have thus far been tested for COVID-19.

Over 17.95 lakh people have been inoculated so far; informed the State Immunization Officer (SIO) – Dimong Padung.