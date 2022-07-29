COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 159 New Cases & 1 Fatality; Active Caseload Mounts To 922 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 159 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 22.22%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 922. While, a total of 2,32,384 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 710 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 651 samples were tested on July 28, 2022, out of which 75 samples belonged to males, while 84 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,30,752. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 159 positive cases.