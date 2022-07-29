COVID-19 Update : Sikkim Logs 222 New Cases; 1 Fatality

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Sikkim today registered 222 fresh new cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 42,003. While, the positivity rate stands at 13.09 per cent, after 1,695 samples were tested for COVID-19 since Thursday.

The death toll mounted to 470 with one more fatality been reported in the past 24 hours.

Sikkim currently have 1,059 active COVID-19 cases, while 39,697 persons have recuperated from the infection so far, and 777 patients have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.