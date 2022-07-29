FIR Lodged Against BJYM Members For Staging ‘Riots’, Other Offences; Before Manipur Congress Office 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against six members of the BJP’s Youth Wing – Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), for “rioting” and other offences in front of the state Congress office, while staging an agitation.

One of the six BJYM members is state unit chief Barish Sharma, who on Thursday led a team of supporters that gathered in front of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) office and burnt an effigy of the President of Congress Party – Sonia Gandhi.

The protest was marked against Congress MP – Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s remarks on the newly-appointed President of India – Draupadi Murmu.

A police official noted that six were charged with “rioting, unlawful assembly, criminal trespass and criminal intimidation”.

Following the incident, the Congress has threatened to move to the high court, if an FIR is not registered against Sharma and others within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the senior Congress leader – Soibam Jeeten alleged that BJYM supporters had ransacked the Congress office premises, and attacked the police personnel on duty.