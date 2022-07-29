Government Officials Held For Taking Bribes In Assam 

NET Web Desk

Two government officials were apprehended for taking bribes in separate operations at Assam on Friday.

They were caught red-handed while allegedly accepting the bribes; claimed the Special Director General of Police (DGP) & Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (V&AC) – GP Singh.

According to the senior official, one of the offender was arrested from Morigaon, while the other was held from Dibrugarh.

The Anti-Corruption sleuths apprehended the Block Elementary Education Officer (BEEO) of Dealing Assistant Office in Dibrugarh – Nabajyoti Sharma.

Besides, another government official, identified as the District Excise Superintendent of Morigaon – Barsha Bora Bordoloi has also been apprehended by the Anti-Corruption sleuths.

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote “Second action against corruption amongst Government officers in one day. @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped & arrested red handed Sh. Nabajyoti Sarma, Dealing Assistant office the BEEO, Khuwang, Dibrugarh while accepting bribe money. Lawful action being taken.”

“Our fight against corruption amongst Government officers continues. @DIR_VAC_ASSAM along with @morigaonpolice trapped & arrested red handed Smt Barsha Bora Bordoloi, District Excise Superintendent of Morigaon while accepting bribe money. Lawful action being taken.” – he further added.