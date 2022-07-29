Home Minister Launches Coffee-Table Book “Lest We Forget”; Effort To Celebrate Mizo Freedom Warriors 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Home Minister – Lalchamliana today released a coffee table book titled, “Lest We Forget” at Assembly Annexe Conference Hall; an effort to commemorate the Mizo Warriors’ participation and contribution in the Indian Armed Forces.

Published by the District Sainik Welfare & Resettlement of Aizawl, this first-of-its-kind book aims to list the history of Mizo warriors and brave hearts, who rendered their services to this great nation since Pre – Independence.

Speaking at the event, Lalchamliana stressed on the importance of publishing “Lest We Forget”, which mentions the sacrifices and contributions of Mizos in the Indian Army during Pre-Independence and Post-Independence.

This can act as both a research tool for academics and commendable source of knowledge for the younger generation.

The event marked tales of surviving Second World War veterans, Veer Naaris of various operations taken up by the Army; and also veterans who are Padma Shree Awardees.

Its interesting to note that 18 Mizo veterans of the Second World War are still alive today. There are 78 Mizo Soldiers who have received various Gallantry Awards – Vir Chakra (3); Shaurya Chakra (4); Sena Medal (24); Mentioned in Depatches (MiD) (7).

The former Chief Minister of Mizoram – Brig. Thenphunga Sailo (L) was a recipient of Mentioned in Depatches.

Among veterans, Honorary Captain LZ Sailo received Padma Bhushan in 2007. Besides, 5 veterans received the Padma Shree.

Post-Independence, Mizos have had Commissioned Officers in the Armed Forces. The first was Maj. RK Hranga of the Assam Regiment. Till date, 88 Mizos, including 6 women have been commissioned as Officers in the Indian Army, 7 in the Indian Air Force (IAF) and 3 in the India Navy.