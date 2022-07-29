IAS Officer – Partha Pratim Mazumdar Appointed As New NRC Coordinator Of Assam 

NET Web Desk

The Indian Administrative Services (IAS) official – Partha Pratim Mazumdar has been appointed as the National Register of Citizens (NRC) Coordinator of Assam.

He will replace Hitesh Dev Sharma, who is set to retire on July 31. Sharma has held the post since November 29, 2020.

According to an official notification issued by the state government, Mazumdar is posted as the registrar of cooperative societies and secretary to the women and child welfare department.

In addition to taking over as the NRC Coordinator, Mazumdar will also act as the government’s secretary for the Home & Political Department.