Indian Army To Conduct ‘Agnipath Recruitment Rally’ In Nagaland From September 7-23 

NET Web Desk

An army recruitment rally under the recently-announced ‘Agnipath scheme’ for all districts of Nagaland will be hosted at Rangapahar Military Station in Dimapur district from September 7-23.

According to the PRO Defence (Kohima) – Lt Col Sumit K Sharma; the detailed notification outlining the eligibility requirements and other details are available on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

He stated that online registration is mandatory for participation in the rally, and remarked that only five days are left for online registration of the candidates.

Prior to 10 days to the rally, candidates will receive information about the date of attendance via their admit cards.

For the present recruiting year, the government has given a relaxation in the age limit by two years.

The scheme also allowed bonus marks for candidates, who have qualification from government recognized institutions.