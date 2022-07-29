JJM in Tripura : 3.91 Lakh Rural Households Attained Tap Water Connections, More 3.51 Lakh To Be Covered By December 2022

Tripura's Drinking Water and Sanitation (DWS) minister - Sushanta Chowdhury briefs media personnel regarding the status of JJM implementation in state

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 29, 2022 : Tripura government set target to provide functional household tap connection (FHTC) among 7,41,945 rural households under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) within December 2022 and so far, 3,90,735 connections have been accomplished while 24,502 connections were given before the inception of this central scheme in 2019, said Drinking Water and Sanitation (DWS) minister Sushanta Chowdhury.

In a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city, Chowdhury said “After the announcement of JJM in Tripura, government achieved 53 percent of the target by providing water supply connections to 3,90,735 rural households while the rest 3,51,210 FHTCs in rural areas will be completed by December 2022.”

Citing elaborate information regarding the progress work under JJM in Tripura, DWS minister said “In total, there are 8,710 habitations (paras in Bengali) in rural areas. Among them, 1,238 habitations were covered 100 percent, 90-100 percent works completed in 610 habitations, 75-90 percent works completed in 1,001 habitations, 50-75 percent works completed in 1,595 habitations, 25-50 percent works completed in 1,510 habitations and 0-25 percent works have been completed in 1,380 habitations.”

Apart from these, works are in progress in 1,135 habitations while works are yet to start in 241 habitations.

Sharing the implementation status of the JJM scheme in Gram Panchayats or Village Councils, Chowdhury said “29 GPs or VCs received 100 percent FHTCs, 62 GPs or VCs have covered by 90-100 percent, 87 GPs or VCs covered 80-90 percent, 110 GPs or VCs covered by 70-80 percent and 70 percent coverage has been achieved in 888 GPs or VCs. Besides, 1,140 GPs or VCs are there where the works are in progress while the work is yet to start in 7 GPs or VCs.”

Mentioning the status of schools and anganwadi kendras in Tripura, minister said “So far, 3,447 schools (75.99 per cent) and 4,821 (53.97 per cent) Anganwadi Kendras out of 4536 schools and 8932 Anganwadi Centres have already been covered with pipeline water supply.”

Recently, the central government has released Rs 166 crore for implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme successfully.

The minister was accompanied by Secretary of DWs department Kiran Gitte and Engineer-in-Chief (DWS) Shyamlal Bhowmik in the press conference.