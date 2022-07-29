Meghalaya Forms Expert Committee For Rejuvenation & Protection Of Water-Bodies 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Government has constituted an expert committee, for the rejuvenation & protection of water-bodies along the state.

According to reports, this committee headed by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of the Forest Force – B.K. Lyngwa, would suggest requisite measures to the state government for the concerned purpose.

The Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) – PR Marak asserted that the mandate of the committee is solely associated with highlighting the long-term and short-term actions to be initiated for the restoration of these waterbodies.

Addressing a press conference to elaborate the significance of constituting the panel and strategies, the officials noted that “the latest technology and methods used for cleaning and rejuvenation of water bodies will also be examined and accordingly the action plan for restoration of water bodies will be prepared incorporating the various factors.”

Meanwhile, nearly 10,201 water bodies including the rivers, streams, tanks and lakes were identified by the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and other line departments.

If news reports are taken into context, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has listed nearly 351 polluted river stretches. Out of which, seven flows through Meghalaya – Umkhrah, Umshyrpi, Kyrhokhla, Nonbah, Umtrew, Lukhaand and Myntdu.

In an effort to raise awareness about the ill impacts of pollution and undertaking immediate measures to avert further damage, the expert committee will put special emphasis on coming-up with solutions to combine a multifaceted, cross-departmental approach with a unified framework for successful executions.

The first meeting of the expert committee was held on July 20, and the committee will have regular meetings to formulate the action plans for the various categories of water bodies of the state prioritizing those which require urgent attention.

This panel comprises of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (chairperson), chairman of state expert appraisal committee – Nababrata Bhattacharjee, Scientist B, Central Ground Water Board of Shillong – Dakhina Rabha, Engineer IIT (Guwahati) – Arup Kumar Sharma, lake conservationist from Bengaluru – Anand Malligavad, founding chairman of Meghalaya Tourism Development Forum – Larsing Sawyan, Co-founder of campfire trails and co-author of book, ‘Rivers of Meghalaya’ – Zorba Laloo Kharkolni as its expert members.

Meanwhile, the chief conservator of forest (wildlife) member secretary and regional director, central pollution control board and member secretary, state pollution control board will serve as its members.