Meghalaya : Heroin Worth Of Rs 1 Crores Seized From East Jaintia Hills; 2 Including 1 Cop Held  

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the joint team of personnel from Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) of Meghalaya Police and Lumshnong Police Station in East Jaintia Hills (EJH) District, has confiscated a large stash of heroin worth of Rs 1 Crores from the district.

Acting on a tip-off, the security forces under the supervision of the DSP (Headquarter) – Jason Myrom, apprehended two offenders – a drug peddler and a police constable.

In addition, the security forces have also recovered 201 gms of heroin, concealed in 17 boxes from the possession of the drug peddler who was travelling in a commercial vehicle.

Identified as Nisooki War, the apprehended drug peddler hails from Lymyrsiang village. Police have also seized two mobile phones from his possession.

Following preliminary interrogation, the security forces have apprehended an ‘Armed Branch Constable’ of EJH District Executive Force (DEF) – Triplepearl Pasi, for entering into a criminal conspiracy, and aiding and abetting the arrested drug peddler.

Meanwhile, a case No. 25 (7) 2022 u/s 8 (c)/21 (b)/29 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered and further investigation is underway.