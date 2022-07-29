Meghalaya : Veteran Politician & Former Home Minister – RG Lyngdoh Passes Away

NET Web Desk

The veteran politician & former Home Minister of Meghalaya – Robert Garnett Lyngdoh passed away on Friday, at his residence in Nongrim Hills at around 11.40 AM. He was 62.

One of the most renowned politician, Lyngdoh was battling cancer for the past few months. Popularly referred as Bob or Bah Bobby, was born to the former minister – Peter Marbaniang.

He was the brother of legislator – Ampareen Lyngdoh and West Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police (SP), IPS – Herbert G Lyngdoh.

Lyngdoh, who represented the Laitumkhrah Legislative Assembly Constituency for two terms between 1998 to 2008; was renowned for his remarkable approach to handling the militancy in Meghalaya.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma, former CM & Leader of Opposition (LoP) – Mukul Sangma; among others have condoled the demise of the noted leader.

The Meghalaya CM wrote “The fearless Shri R. G. Lyngdoh, former Home Minister of Meghalaya was a personality we all looked up to. Cheerful and witty, Bah Robert was a friend to everyone he encountered. Deeply saddened by the news of his passing. My deepest condolences to @ampareenlyngdoh & his family.”

Meanwhile, Mukul Sangma wrote “Deeply saddened by d sad news – I condole d untimely demise of Bah R G Lyngdoh, x-Minister; will cherish d services rendered; may the Almighty God grant solace & fortitude 2 all in d bereaved family & may d departed soul rest in an eternal peace”