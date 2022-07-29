Second Edition Of ‘North East India Festival’ At Bangkok; Begins With Significant Push On Tourism 

NET Web Desk

The second edition of the much-anticipated ‘North East Festival’ commenced from today at Central world in Bangkok, with a presence of 150 Thai tour operators interacting with North East India’s tourism stakeholders.

The meet kick-started with a overwhelming presence of top tour operators of Thailand, who showed immense interest in North East India.

It began with a presentation by Shyamkanu Mahanta, the brain behind the ambitious project about North East India and special focus on background of organizing North East India Festival.

The Business Meet was moderated by Mr. Cyril Diengdoh, IAS, Director Tourism of Meghalaya. It saw the presentation on Arunachal Tourism by Mr. Abu Tayeng, Director, Presentation on Assam Tourism by Ms Madhumita Bhagawati, Presentation of Mizoram by Mr. Lalengmawia, Diana Achumi of Nagaland Tourism, Mr. Ranjan Barua of BTC through audio visual presentation highlighted tourism destinations of the region. It was followed by address of senior policymakers of both the countries.

Besides, the Ambassador Suchitra Durai delivered the welcome address and defined the festival as a pathbreaking initiative to promote Indo-Thai relationship with special focus on North East India.

The Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs – R.K Ranjan; Assam Minister – Urkhao Gwra Brahma; Mizoram Minister – Robert Romawia Royte; top officials of Tourism agencies of Thailand such as Tourism Council of Thailand, Tourism Authority of Thailand and Thai Travel Agents Association spoke about shared efforts to promote tourism between both the regions.

According to a press communique, the speakers focused on historic relationship between India’s North East and Thailand.

More than 50 tour operators and officials of North East India interacted with the Thai tour operators.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio asserted that ‘North East India Festival’ is a historic initiative, which will change the entire dynamics of India’s Act East Policy.

The Advisor to Nagaland CM – Abu Metha who interacted with a special session with the Thai Tour operators, have informed that Nagaland will organize a tour of prominent Thai tour operators for a period of 10 days to give a feel of Nagaland.

While, the Chairman of Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) – Rituparna Baruah remarked that the effort will open-up Tai tourism circuit in Assam; and they will suggest the administration for organizing a tour for Thai Tour operators to the northeastern state.

The formal inaugural programme will be held from 11 AM onwards on July 30; which will be attended by the Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand – H.E Jurin Laksanawisit, Chief Ministers and Ministers from northeastern regions, top Thai industrialists, policymakers based in Thailand.

It will kick-start with Sattriya dance recital by Ms. Mridusmita Das, and will incorporate a spectacular presentation by Nagaland’s Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA) team.

A formal business-to-business meet is also organized, which will be attended by around 80 prominent buyers of Thailand interacting with sellers of Thailand.

Meanwhile, a large exhibition of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) products of the region, State Specific exhibitions, North Eastern cuisines, Collaborative Art show will also be organized.

The festival will also showcase cultural performances by Tai Ahom, Tai Phake, Mizo, Manipuri dance forms, Musical performance by Jeena Rajkumari, Tetseo sisters and TAFMA team of Nagaland, Jutimala and Tai folks and renowned Thai Rock band Stamp.

Four prominent designers of North East India will present the spectacular designs of the region with Thai showstoppers.