Sikkim : Student Representatives Express Resentment Towards Infrastructural Status Of Colleges; Submit 29-Point Demands To Education Minister 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Student representatives of various government colleges today expressed utmost resentment towards the current infrastructural status of their colleges; and intended to call-upon the state Education minister – KN Lepcha, who earlier assured to meet them.

Addressing a press conference, the representatives submitted an application requesting to fulfill demands in Government-run colleges.

Praveen Upreti, representing Geyzing government colleges shared “students of Government colleges across the state have been deprived of basic facilities resulting in chaos, uncertainty, and a lack of interest in academics. Most government colleges have less than ideal facilities : ill-equipped libraries, smart classrooms, benches, desks, and hostel facilities. In order to raise the issue, we wanted to meet the Education minister, but were denied for the appointment.”

They have submitted 29 points of application of which major highlights are Permanent Campus, free bus services to the students, free hostel facilities, proper and equipped lab facilities in colleges having Practical based subjects, introduction to computer Diploma courses, recruitment of principals in all the colleges and introduction of Masters of Vocational in Sikkim central university.

He also informed that total expenditure in salary only in the year 2021-22 excluding Sikkim institute of science and technology was 48 crore, 85 lakhs and 4 thousand out of 67 crores, 39 lakhs, 98 thousand this is a reality so it’s a time to introspect ourselves.