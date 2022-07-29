Stay Committed; Imbibe “Sense Of Mission” To Serve Citizens : Arunachal Governor To Government Officials 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Governor – Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) urged the state government officials to stay committed and imbibe the “sense of mission” to relentlessly serve citizens of the northeastern state.

Addressing the 2022 batch Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) officials at the General Bipin Rawat Hall of Raj Bhavan, Brig Mishra exhorted the young officials to “ensure transparency, accountability, probity, equal dispensation, self-audit and apply mid-course correction, wherever required in their discharge of duty.”

While presenting a copy of the Fundamental Duties as enshrined in the Constitution of India to each APCS officer, the Governor urged the officials to imbibe ‘sense of duty’ towards the people; thereby emphasizing the need to develop scientific temper and humanism in their attitude.

Meanwhile, the Governor further insisted that they must instill the spirit of duty towards others, before self, and oppose corruption and illegal practices.

He also advised them to work with the spirit of ‘Team Arunachal’.