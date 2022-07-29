Tripura : Not A Single Woman Assisted Under Centre’s ‘Mission Shakti’ Scheme During FY 2021-22 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 29, 2022 : Not a single woman has been assisted under the central government’s scheme ‘Mission Shakti’, an integrated women empowerment programme in 2021-22 financial year across Tripura during the implementation of 15th Finance Commission; as informed by a PIB press communique issued on Friday.

The Union Minister of Women and Child Development – Smriti Zubin Irani in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Friday said that over 5.40 lakh women till March 2022 have been assisted through 708 one-stop centres (OSCs) in 35 states and union territories under the “Mission Shakti” scheme of OSC implemented with effect from April 01, 2015.

In regards to Tripura, the reply of union minister Irani in a PIB’s press communique stated that during the 14th Finance Commission from 2015-16 to 2020-21, 154 women were assisted while during the 15th Finance Commission from 2021-22 to 2025-26, not a single woman has been assisted.

However, the union minister said “Based on encouraging results of this initiative and benefits to women, the Government has decided to open 300 more OSCs under Mission Shakti, in the districts having higher rate of crime against women or having bigger geographical area, preferably in aspirational districts.”