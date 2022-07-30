Arunachal Inks Tripartite Pact For Large-Scale Transformation In School Education 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Government has inked a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NITI Aayog and ‘Reach To Teach’ organization for bringing large-scale transformation in school education.

The MoU is a three-year cooperation (2022–25), concentrating on improving student learning outcomes across 3,000 plus government-based educational institutions; thereby reaching-out to more than two lakh students.

This agreement was signed on the second anniversary of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The school education transformation project is initiated under the NITI Aayog’s Development Support Services for States (DSSS).

It was signed in presence of Niti Aayog Education Advisor – Dr. Prem Singh; State Education Commissioner – Padmini Singla; ISSE state Project Director – Pige Ligu, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Reach to Teach Foundation – Ratna Viswanathan.