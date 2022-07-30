Arunachal Pradesh : Missing Brother Of BJP Leader – Tapir Gao; Rescued From Guwahati Hotel 

NET Web Desk

The brother of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Arunachal Pradesh – Tapir Gao, who went missing from Guwahati on Friday, has been rescued from a hotel in Panbazar.

Tahang Gao arrived in Guwahati from Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, for personal and business purposes.

After being rescued from the hotel, Gao was taken to Dispur police station for questioning, to understand the entire scenario.

A missing case was lodged at the Dispur Police Station, and soon a manhunt was launched under the supervision of the Dispur Assistant Commissioner of Police – Himangshu Das.

Addressing the mediapersons, the DCP of Central Guwahati – Sudhakar Singh noted that “Gao boarded a car with an unidentified person, and since then his phone was found switched-off. The miscreants dropped him at a location in Panbazar area, and was rescued by the ACP Himangshu Das and his team.”

Based on further investigation, a cab has also been identified and two offenders were detained, in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, fake currency notes were also recovered from the possession of the two perpetrators. An investigation is underway to nab other gang members.