Assam : Team Incorporating Of Tezpur Researcher; Finds Distant Galaxy Formation 

NET Web Desk

A first-of-its-kind study has discovered new stars, forming beyond the visible boundaries, which is 1.5 to 3.9 billion light years away from the earth; according to an article revealed by the research scholar of Tezpur University.

The team of astronomers from India, USA, France that initiated the research also incorporated of an Assam-based research scholar – Anshuman Borgohain. He is the lead author of the article.

“It is still unclear how dwarf galaxies of the past have evolved into the ones in the present day. Hence, capturing their assembly process over the cosmic ages is considered as one of the important links to complete the picture of galaxy formation and evolution,” – informed the research article, which was published in July, at the multidisciplinary science journal ‘Nature’.

The Principal Research staff in USA’s IBM research division – Bruce Elmegreen, noted that it has long been a mystery, how some small galaxies can have such active star formation.

According to a release issued by the Tezpur University, this study was conceived using the ultra violet imaging telescope (UVIT) onboard AstroSat – India’s first dedicated multi-wavelength space observatory.

The AstroSat/UVIT’s imaging capabilities have opened up promising avenues in the field of extragalactic astronomy; the release further adds.

Borgohain works under the joint supervision of Rupjyoti Gogoi of Tezpur University and Prof Kanak Saha of Pune-based Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics who are co-authors of the article.

The resolving power of the ultra violet imaging telescope onboard AstroSat, India’s first dedicated multi-wavelength space observatory and UV deep field imaging techniques have been the key to spotting these very young, faint and large star forming clumps.

The current work is an inspiration for young researchers of the country as this utilizes data from India’s indigenous satellite AstroSat.

“The discovery of such unseen phenomena in these distant dwarf galaxies is just another piece of the puzzle and a glimpse of the unknown that new state of the art observatories are starting to show and have to offer in near future,” – informed the university’s Vice-Chancellor – Vinod K Jain.