COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Logs 69 New Cases; Active Caseload Mounts To 505 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh today registered 69 fresh new COVID-19 cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 65,749.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

Arunachal Pradesh remained COVID-19 free for the last couple of months. But, it has been witnessing a surge in fresh infections since July 1; informed the State Surveillance Officer – Dr Lobsang Jampa.

Among the new cases, 11 were reported from Dibang Valley district, 10 from Namsai, eight each from the Capital Complex Region and Lower Subansiri and five from East Siang district.

It currently have 505 active cases, while 64,948 people have recovered from the disease so far. Therefore, the recovery rate currently stands at 98.78 per cent. A total of 12,82,524 samples have thus far been tested for COVID-19.

Over 18 lakh people have been inoculated so far; informed the State Immunization Officer (SIO) – Dimong Padung.