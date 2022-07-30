COVID-19 Update : Assam Logs 670 New Cases; Active Caseload Mounts To 5,621 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Assam has reported 670 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 7,38,426.

The death toll remained unchanged at 6,668 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. While, 1,347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other reasons since April, 2020.

According to the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin, the positivity rate stood at 7.35 per cent and the recovery rate at 98.15 per cent.

Dibrugarh reported the highest number of new cases at 63, followed by 45 in Lakhimpur and 44 each in Cachar and Sonitpur; as informed by the health bulletin.

Assam currently have 5,621 active cases, while 7,24,790 people have recovered from the disease, as 662 more patients were discharged during the day.