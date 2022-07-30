Manipur : Contraband Tablets Seized From Imphal West; 1 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, a team of the Manipur’s Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) today confiscated a large stash of contraband substances from Imphal West.

According to reports, the offender has been identified as – Henjakhup Kipgen, a resident of Kangpokpi district.

During the raid, the security forces have impounded nearly 70,000 suspected WY tablets weighing 7.981 kgs from Canchipur, adjacent to MU Gate in Imphal West, along the National Highway.

These contraband tablets were concealed inside his car.

As per the preliminary investigation, these drugs were procured from Manipur’s Moreh, which was meant to be transported into other states.