Meghalaya : Bangladeshi Intruder Held From East Jaintia Hills; Manhunt Launched To Nab Offenders 

NET Web Desk

A Bangladeshi national has been apprehended from Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills, for attempting to intrude into the Indian Territory. While, the security forces have initiated a massive manhunt to nab the other perpetrators, who fled into the woods.

Acting on a tip-off about the information of some Bangladeshi nationals attempting to sneak through the jungle and unfenced stretch of Indo-Bangladesh border, the Meghalaya Police assisted by personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) launched a joint operation to nab the offenders.

As per the district police chief of East Jaintia Hills – Jagpal Singh Dhanoa, “While the police team were on the look-out to nab the intruders, they spotted one person who came from the jungle area near the village of Pyrtakuna and got inside one grey-coloured Alto Vehicle, bearing Registration No : AS-11-CC-4582.”

“On seeing, the police team and BSF troops tried to speed away. However, the team managed to intercept the vehicle at Kuliang Village, after a hot chase; thereby apprehending the driver and the passenger,” – he added.

The driver who has been identified as – Warif Uddin Laskar from Sarapur in Assam could not provide a satisfactory reply, while the passenger of the vehicle spoke only in Bengali. With the help of local populace who understood and spoke Bengali, the passenger disclosed his identity as one Masum Uddin from Bangladesh.

He further revealed that there were some more Bangladeshi nationals, who illegally entered into the Indian territory, but fled to the jungle on noticing the security forces.

Meanwhile, the BSF troops has been alerted and a massive manhunt is underway to nab the offenders.

Both the driver and the passenger has been booked under the Foreigners Act.