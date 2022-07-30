Mizoram : Foreign-Origin Cigarettes Worth Of Rs 3 Crores Seized From Champhai; 1 Held 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major crackdown against smuggling activities, the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles alongwith the personnel of Champhai’s Customs Preventive Force, today recovered foreign-origin cigarettes worth over Rs 3 crores from General Area Tlangsam in Champhai district.

Based on specific inputs, a joint combined team of Assam Rifles and officials from the Customs Preventive Force launched a massive operation, apprehended an individual and impounded the massive stash of cigarettes from his possession.

The approximate cost of the recovered foreign-origin cigarettes is claimed to be Rs 3 crores and 25 lakhs (3,25,00,000).

Meanwhile, the seized items and individuals were handed over to the Customs Department for further legal proceedings.