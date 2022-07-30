Nagaland : Pughoboto Hosts Skill-Development Training; Solely Focusing On Economic Sustainability 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The ‘8th lap of Demand-Driven Skill Development Training’ in construction sector for “Multi Skilled Technician” culminated today at Pughoboto Sub-division where 50 youths, hailing from 11 hamlets enrolled in the programme.

While, out of these 50 youngsters, 48 people successfully completed the training.

The culmination program was convened by the Deputy Director of Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship – Zubemo Lotha Tsanglao.

During the programme, Tsanglao stressed on “upskilling and re-skilling youths, who had completed this short-term basic skill training in the near future too”.

He congratulated the trainees on behalf of the Department and also expressed gratitude towards the administration for providing all logistic support and cooperation.

Besides, Tsanglao also thanked the legislator of 13th A/C Pughoboto – Y. Vikheho Swu for his deep concern towards the community and the people of Pughoboto in sparing his time by his presence to encourage and advocate the youths for taking up Skill trainings in various construction fields.

The legislator exhorted the trainees to get Skilled in other job roles for self sustenance and dependence free from migrant workers; and urged them to solely focus on promotion of Agro-forestry products, dairy, piggery and other locally available products for economic sustainability.