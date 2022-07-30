NCC Cadets Representing Northeastern Regions, To Showcase Cultural Diversity In ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ Camp At New Delhi 

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, nearly 134 NCC cadets from NER Directorate, representing all districts of the Northeastern regions will take part in the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ Camp at New Delhi.

The NER team, being seen-off at Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati, by the Commander of Guwahati’s NCC Group – Brig Dinar Dighe. The contingent is been led by Lt Colonel Dahiya of NCC Guwahati Group.

This event aiming to showcase the rich culture of eight northeastern states, will be held from August 1-15.

Its worthy to note that ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ programme aims to enhance interaction & promote mutual understanding between people of different states/UTs through the concept of state/Union Territories (UTs) pairing.

The states will carry-out activities to promote a sustained and structured cultural connect in the areas of language learning, culture, traditions & music, tourism & cuisine, sports and sharing of best practices, etc.