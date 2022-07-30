Opium Worth Of 10 Kgs Seized From Nagaland 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Nagaland Police has confiscated 10 kgs of suspected opium from a Guwahati-bound vehicle; and apprehended one person in this connection.

According to a press release issued by the Superintendent of Police (Crime) & PRO of Nagaland Police Headquarters, the Nagaland police personnel of Narcotic Cell Police Station Mobile unit intercepted a Guwahati-bound vehicle on NH 2, adjacent to a bridge between Khuzama and Viswema Village, which was arriving from Manipur’s Imphal.

During thorough search, nearly 10 packets of suspected opium, weighing approximately 10 kgs was concealed inside the spare tyre of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle – a resident of Ranthali under Assam’s Nagaon District was apprehended. A case has been lodged in Narcotic Cell Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.