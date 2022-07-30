Provide Adequate Compensation To Evicted Families; For Rebuilding Houses : AIUDF Leaders To Assam CM 

NET Web Desk

The opposition party – All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) urged the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma to provide adequate compensation to evicted families having legitimate land documents, so that they could re-build their dwellings.

The move has been undertaken to assist families, who were evicted in a drive by the authorities at Assam’s Karimganj district.

A fact-finding team of the AIUDF, which visited several villages under Patherkandi revenue circle, has alleged that the district administration had initiated the eviction drive in an “in-humanitarian manner”, disregarding fundamental processes and human rights, amid the deluge.

The team has submitted a memorandum to Sarma, claiming that numerous households facing eviction have owned land pattas for many years, had allocation paperwork and registered deeds in their names.

Most of these inhabitants belonged to the economically weaker sections, the team members said.

“The right to shelter, which has been deemed a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, is being directly attacked by the inhumane eviction drive,” – asserted the MLAs.

Many of the evicted families had houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana which were bulldozed.

They also requested the CM to ensure proper arrangement for food, shelter, health facilities to the affected families till their resettlement and to give necessary instructions to rebuild all PMAY houses pulled down in the eviction drive.

The AIUDF leaders urged the CM to issue necessary guidelines, so that no eviction is initiated without proper relocation plans for the evicted households.