Solar-Power To Illuminate 80 Outlying Hamlets Of Tripura : Deputy CM 

NET Web Desk

The Tripura Government intends to electrify nearly 80 outlying hamlets across the northeastern state, with micro-solar plants at the cost of Rs 1 Crores each; as informed by the Deputy Chief Minister & Minister of Power – Jishnu Dev Varma.

He claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led administration, over the course of four and half years, has revamped the power distribution system without imposing any tariff burden on the customers.

In order to enhance the infrastructure of power generation and harness its potential, the state government has also installed a separate corporation.

Moreover, the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) has already established more than 50 power substations, within the last one and half years, which reduced the transmission loss and ensured quality power supply to the end users.

Since 62 percent of the state is under forest cover, it is challenging to supply energy across the interior regions of the state. As a result, a strategy has been developed to explore unconventional sources of power for illuminating these regions.