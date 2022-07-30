Tripura Police Reluctant To Arrest Rape-Accused; Even After 72 Hours 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 30, 2022 : Tripura police failed to arrest a 22-year old offender, accused of raping a minor girl of Jubarajnagar under North Tripura district, even after 72 hours of the horrifying occurrence.

In this issue, villagers of Jubarajnagar blocked the main road for two hours and burnt tyres, as part of protest against the reluctant role of police.

Reportedly, 72 hours have passed-off since the rape of the 8-year-old minor girl took place, but the Dharmanagar police station staff in North Tripura district failed to arrest the accused person. Even the police administration is alleged to have not provided any support to the victim’s family, the protestors alleged.

Demanding immediate arrest of the accused and exemplary punishment, villagers burnt tyres and blocked the main road of Jubarajnagar-Mangalkhali for a long time on Saturday. Later, the road was cleared after about 2 hours with the assurance of the district police administration.

It is to be noted here that on July 28 last, an 8-year-old girl was raped by a 22-year-old youth named Roshan Uddin in the Jubarajnagar area of the North Tripura district, who took her younger niece to a nearby forest. Later, the victim- minor girl came home and narrated the entire incident to her family members. The minor daughter is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Meanwhile, even though 72 hours have already passed since the written complaint was lodged at the Dharmanagar Women’s police station, the accused Roshan Uddin has not yet been arrested by the police. So the villagers joined the protest by raising their anger about the role of the police.