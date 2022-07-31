Manipur : Weightlifters – Mirabai Chanu, Bindyarani Devi Shines At ‘Commonwealth Games 2022’ 

NET Web Desk

The Tokyo Olympics silver medalist & ace weightlifter – Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, once again made India proud as she bagged the first gold for the country at the ‘Commonwealth Games 2022’ in the women’s 49kg weightlifting final; and clinched India’s first Gold Medal at the ongoing games.

While, the 23-year-old Indian weightlifter – Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam claimed a silver medal with a combined lift of 202kg under the Women’s 55 kg category, during the ongoing ‘Commonwealth Games 2022’ in Birmingham.

Bindyarani’s commendable performance by clinching India’s fourth medal in the games. Besides, Devi has also set a CWG record in clean and jerk round by lifting 116kgs. With this, she also matched Mirabai Chanu’s national record of 86 kg in snatch.

“I am very happy with my performance. I am taking part in the first CWG of my career and I am very happy that I won the silver medal in this,” Bindyarani Devi told news agency ANI after winning the medal.

Both, Bindyarani Devi and Mirabai Chanu were trained at the same Sports Academy.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi congratulated the weightlifters. “The exceptional @mirabai_chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she’s won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes.”

“Congratulations to Bindyarani Devi for winning a Silver medal at CWG, Birmingham. This accomplishment is a manifestation of her tenacity and it has made every Indian very happy. I wish her the very best for her future endeavours.” – he further added.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh wrote “There’s no better feeling than seeing our Tiranga fly high on the world stage. So proud of you @mirabai_chanuAlso, thankful to PM @narendramodi Ji for his special care for Mirabai in times of her difficulties. She has brought laurels for the nation with your blessings today”

“Heartiest congratulations to Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam for winning the Silver medal in the weightlifting 55 Kg category at #CWG2022 Immensely proud of the profound contributions made by the Manipuri players to our great Nation.” – he added.

The President of India – Draupadi Murmu also congratulated the weightlifters for their remarkable performance. “Mirabai Chanu scripts history by winning weightlifting gold medal, setting a new record in #CommonwealthGames. Her first gold medal for India in the ongoing Games has created a wave of joy & celebration across the country. Well done, Mirabai! India is proud of you & your medals.” – she wrote.

“Congratulations to Bindyarani Devi for winning Silver in Weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. You have put up your best ever performance at the Games and demonstrated the zeal to raise the bar. Every Indian shares the joy of your success!” – the President further added.

Its worthy to note that India opened its medal account at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday with 21-year-old weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar claiming a silver in the men’s 55 kg category.

The fellow lifter Gururaja Poojary – the silver medallist in the last edition (56 kg), took the bronze in men’s 61 kg.