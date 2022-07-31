Tripura CM Appeal Citizens To Make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign – A Huge Success

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 31, 2022: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Sunday called upon the people of the state in making ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ a success from August 13 to 15 next as a duty towards the nation. He also appealed all to use the national flag in their social media profile pictures from August 02 to August 15 as a law-abiding citizen of the country.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call on ‘Azadi Ka Amrita Mahotsav’ on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of independence, Chief Minister Dr Saha gave this call while listening to PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program with students and common people from various professions at Kakraban Community Hall in Gomati district on Sunday.

Dr Saha thanked the Prime Minister for presenting the identity of 75 railway stations dedicated to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country. He said that because of the Prime Minister’s call for a self-reliant India, domestic toys are being exported abroad today and at present, the import of foreign toys have reduced by 70 percent. Today, India is becoming independent in the field of toy production which was another step forward in the formation of self-reliant India.

“Besides, honey production has increased in the country. It will ultimately benefit the people of the country. Also, the way the Prime Minister is encouraging the players is creating a unique precedent for the countrymen. Besides, I would also like to applaud the innovative initiative taken by the Prime Minister to promote various fairs related to regional agricultural culture across the country. On the advice of the Prime Minister, the traditional Ayurvedic treatment system of the country is taken forward towards further development and everyone should join it”, he added.

On this day, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha shed light on various other important aspects of the Prime Minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program. It may be noted that in response to the Prime Minister’s call, special initiatives have been taken by the state government to make the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ a success on August 13 to 15. For this reason, tremendous action is being taken at the administrative level and the government has already appealed to the citizens of the state.