Arunachal Pradesh : Nearly 11 Children Die Of Diarrhoea In Pangkong Village 

NET Web Desk

In a tragic incident, nearly 11 children, aged between 3-10 years have died of diarrhoea in Pangkong Village under Lazu Circle of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap District.

Confirming the outbreak, the Tirap District Medical Officer (DMO) in-charge – Dr Obang Taggu noted that the cases were reported ‘randomly’ over the last two weeks and added that, “Presently, the situation is under control”.

“The consumption of contaminated water and open defecation, apparently in woodlands and nearby water bodies along the hilly terrains might be the reason behind the disease transmission in the village,” – he stated.

Dr Taggu, however, asserted that the exact reason for the disease transmission was yet to be ascertained, and added that stool and water samples of the affected persons have been sent to a private laboratory at Khonsa and Assam’s Dibrugarh for further analysis.

Stressing on the need to raise awareness among the villagers, Dr Taggu stated that “In case of dehydration, diarrhoea, the people should come early to our hospital. But they are reluctant to come to hospital. Stigma, superstitious belief holds them back from moving the health facilities for treatment.”

Meanwhile, the situation is being constantly monitored by the legislator – W. Sawin, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Tirap – T. Mize & DMO – Mrs. N. Lowang. Medical Team has also been stationed at Lazu for constant examination & treatment.

While, ambulances have been arranged to shift the critical patients from affected Pongkong and nearby villages to the Khonsa District Hospital.