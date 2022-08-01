Assam CM Launches ‘Mission Bhumiputra’ – Online Disposal System Of Caste Certificate Applications 

NET Web Desk

In an effort to facilitate the delivery of public services, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today launched the ‘Mission Bhumipatra’ portal – an online disposal system of caste certificate applications, at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

This landmark initiative has been undertaken to resolve the issues faced by students in obtaining their caste certificates. Therefore, this portal will help them to attain digitalized caste certificates, within just one month of applying.

Addressing the event, the CM asserted that “the Mission Bhumiputra Scheme is a mission based scheme which sets to simplify the process of providing caste certificates.”

The CM stated that the scheme appears hopeful to reduce the procedure of paying bribes while filing for caste certificates, saying it has been a “significant issue for a long time”.

“Eligible Class IX-XII students will now be able to download SC/ST/OBC certificates from http://bhumiputra.assam.gov.in” – he remarked.

Besides, the applicants will be issued the certificates digitally-signed by respective Deputy Commissioners (DCs), who will be assisted by official bodies of different castes in identifying/approving the caste of students. It is not linked to NRC or legacy data.

