Assam : IIT-Guwahati Establishes ‘ICMR-DHR Centre of Excellence’; For Biomedical Innovation Among Rural Communities 

NET Web Desk

In order to meet the technological demands of rural locations, the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) has established the ICMR-DHR Centre of Excellence for biomedical device and diagnostics innovation and commercialization.

It focuses on delivering basic healthcare facilities to communities, residing along the outlying locations.

The ‘Centre of Excellence’ is currently located at the Centre of Nanotechnology and Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Sciences and Technology of IIT Guwahati.

According to an official statement, the multidisciplinary effort is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which brings together academics, researchers, entrepreneurs, doctors and students from diverse departments; thereby aiming to foster research and innovation in the field of healthcare innovation.

The initiative has been led by the Departments of chemistry, chemical engineering, biosciences and bioengineering, electronics and electrical engineering, design and mathematics, among others.

The Director of IIT-Guwahati – TG Sitharam noted that “the centre aims to work towards realizing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that all IITs be involved in helping the nation in terms of achieving the goals of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in the domain of healthcare technology development.”

Meanwhile, the key objectives of the centre aims to detect biomarkers using microfluidic and semiconductor nanobiosensors to detect various non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as chronic kidney disorder, post diabetic complications, liver or pancreatic malfunctions, cardiac illnesses, and urinary tract, develop three indigenous products in the domain of healthcare that can be commercially successful in the near future, and innovate indigenous alternatives to healthcare devices (such as auto-analysers and semi-auto analyzers) imported from other countries under the Government of India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.