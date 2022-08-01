Assam : Jiadhal River Submerges Numerous Villages Along Lakhimpur District 

NET Web Desk

Water of the overflowing Jiadhal River have submerged numerous villages along the Dhakuakhana region of Assam’s Lakhimpur District.

According to ANI report, the water-level of the Jiadhal River have also inundated a section of the Dhakuakhana-Gogamukh connecting stretch. It has risen-up, following the heavy & incessant rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh.

Atleast six villages along the region, were severely impacted by the deluge, while thousands of bighas of cropland are still reeling under water. It has also inundated dwellings and numerous schools across the region.

Apart from Dhakuakhana, the flood waters have submerged 36 villages in Dhemaji District; thereby affecting nearly 15,000 masses of the district.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) noted that 49 villages of five districts of the northeastern state are still affected by the catastrophe.